Flurry Of SEC Activity Shows Interest In ESG Terminology

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:37 PM EDT) -- In recent years, asset managers have been rushing to meet investor demand for environmental, social and governance, or ESG, funds. Open-end and exchange-traded funds with a focus on sustainability attracted $20.6 billion of total new assets in 2019, which is almost four times as much as the $5.5 billion in 2018 — the previous high bar.[1] Funds labelled as ESG, sustainable or with similar terms may apply a range of investing styles, which generally fall into two broad categories: negative screens (e.g., exclusion of fossil fuel companies) or positive screens (e.g., integration of ESG factors into investment processes or the pursuit...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS