Fla. Judge Faces Ethics Charges For Serving As Son's Atty

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A Florida state judge is in hot water after allegedly representing her son following his arrest in a shooting and failing to properly handle cases and her judicial staff, according to an ethics case filed in the state's highest court. Leon County Circuit Judge Barbara K. Hobbs' representation of her son violated the Florida Code of Judicial Conduct's requirements to uphold the integrity and independence of the judiciary, avoid impropriety, and minimize conflicts between her personal life and official duties, according to the state's Judicial Qualifications Commission. And that's just the start of her problems, according to the seven-page notice of...

