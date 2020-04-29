Southland Gets Nod For San Juan Basin Asset Sale Plan

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge signed off Wednesday on procedures for oil and gas venture Southland Royalty Co. LLC to proceed with a Chapter 11 sale of assets in the San Juan Basin, commending the company for a "bang-up job" reaching consensus on the process. During a hearing via phone, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen D. Owens approved procedures that put in place protections for a prospective stalking horse bidder, including a breakup fee equal to 3% of the cash component of the stalking horse offer and an expense reimbursement up to a cap that will be set by Southland with input from...

