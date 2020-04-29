CraftWorks Says Ch. 11 Asset Sale May Be Imminent

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A month after it asked to pause its case due to the COVID-19 pandemic, bankrupt restaurant chain owner CraftWorks Parent LLC told a Delaware judge Wednesday that it is close to finalizing the terms of a deal that will sell its assets as a going concern by the end of May and that reopening some of its restaurants may be possible in the coming days. During a hearing conducted via telephone and videoconference, debtor attorney Peter A. Siddiqui of Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP said the company had reached a deal on an asset purchase agreement through which senior secured lender Fortress...

