Judge Tells Ocwen To Cut It Out Already On CFPB Defense

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 8:42 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge ruled Wednesday that Ocwen Financial can no longer assert a constitutional challenge to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau as an affirmative defense against the agency's lawsuit accusing the mortgage servicer of pervasive misconduct, saying he's already rejected the challenge twice. In granting the CFPB's motion to strike the defense, U.S. District Judge Kenneth A. Marra said his finding would not prevent Ocwen Financial Corp. from raising the issue on appeal or reasserting it if the U.S. Supreme Court issues a ruling that determines the agency did not have authority to bring its suit accusing the company of...

