Colo. High Court Says Phone Search Warrant Unreasonable

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- A Colorado court trampled on the Fourth Amendment when it issued a warrant authorizing what essentially amounted to a general search of a woman's cellphone, the state's highest court has declared. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled Monday that prosecutors couldn't use information procured from the phone of Pamela Kay Coke, who has been charged with sexual assault of a child, because the search warrant was broader than the Fourth Amendment allows. "Because the search warrant encompassed the entire contents of Coke's cell phone, we conclude that it fell short of the particularity required by the Fourth Amendment," the court said in...

