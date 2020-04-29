Bid To Scrap 4K Pa. Voting Machines Slammed As 'Baseless'

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 10:42 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Wednesday rejected former Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein's bid to bar the state from using nearly 4,000 newly purchased but allegedly insecure voting machines in the upcoming presidential elections, finding the argument that the equipment is vulnerable to hacks to be "baseless and irrational." In moving last November to scrap the voting machines, Stein and several Pennsylvania voters argued that the state's move to use the equipment in the 2020 election season violated an agreement to settle a 2016 lawsuit that Stein brought against state election officials. That suit challenged the state's decision to use...

