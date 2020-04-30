Enviros Say California Ignored Water Project's Impacts

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Green groups are asking a California court to order a halt to parts of a massive project that diverts fresh water from rivers and a delta to cities that need it, saying the environmental analysis overlooked serious consequences. The state Department of Water Resources erred in certifying a final environmental impact report for the long-term operation of the State Water Project, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in state district court by the Sierra Club, Center for Biological Diversity, Planning and Conservation League and Restore the Delta. The groups said the project, which began in 1960, "significantly degrades" environmental conditions...

