ECJ Says Italy May Treat Public, Private Pensions Differently

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 12:14 PM BST) -- The European Union's highest court ruled on Thursday that Italy can submit public and private sector pensions to different tax regulations, handing a victory to the Italian tax authorities in a case that claimed Italian law was discriminatory. The ruling also affirms the validity of the double tax treaty between Italy and Portugal, noting that the arrangement does not infringe citizens' rights to free movement or not to be discriminated against. The case involves two former Italian public sector employees, who are identified only as HB and IC. They requested after they moved to Portugal that Italy's social security institute, INPS,...

