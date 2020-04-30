Top EU Court Urged To Rule VW Defeat Devices Illegal

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 6:16 PM BST) -- Software installed in Volkswagen diesel cars that adjusts emissions during regulatory testing amounts to banned "defeat devices" under European Union regulations, even if the technology is designed to reduce engine wear and tear, an adviser to the bloc's top court said Thursday. Devices that detect and reduce the flow of noxious gas during emissions testing are illegal, even if they occasionally become active during real-world use, European Court of Justice Advocate General Eleanor Sharpston said. The advocate's opinion isn't binding on the ECJ but the opinions often signal which way the top court will come down. The opinion comes against the backdrop of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS