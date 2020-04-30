Sky Ruling May Force Owners To Tailor Their Trademarks

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 9:01 PM BST) -- A High Court ruling invalidating overly broad trademark registrations sought in bad faith is poised to open up a new line of attack for parties facing infringement claims from brand owners in the U.K., which may force companies to narrow their claims. The High Court's ruling Wednesday determined that Sky PLC wrongly sought overly broad trademark protections to block or undermine other businesses, applying recent guidance from the European Court of Justice holding that a trademark could be invalidated for bad faith. Unlike the United States, where trademark holders have long been required to provide evidence of some intent to actually...

