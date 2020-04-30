Fund Manager Says £52M Loan Dispute Belongs In Cyprus

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 5:17 PM BST) -- Wealth manager Pyxis Capital Management Ltd. argued Thursday that a $52 million lawsuit against it over outstanding loan payments should be stayed in England amid parallel proceedings in the courts of Cyprus. Marcos Dracos, counsel for Pyxis Capital, said claims made in a suit filed by Awendale Resources Inc. in England seeking to recover millions of dollars from his client are already being dealt with in Cyprus. Dracos urged Tom Leech QC, sitting as a High Court judge, to halt the English proceedings, arguing the court will otherwise be running the risk of two different judgments being made from the same...

