UK Appeals Court Rules Against HMRC In Double-Tax Case

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:28 PM EDT) -- A U.K. appeals court sided with investment bank Investec in a double-tax dispute Thursday, finding HM Revenue & Customs couldn't change its interpretation of business accounts late during litigation to argue it wasn't taxing the same income twice. Investec Bank PLC and Investec Asset Finance PLC shouldn't have to pay corporate tax on income earned by leasing property through their partnerships because those profits were already taxed under partnership rules, according to the decision from the Court of Appeal. In ruling against HMRC, the court rejected the revenue agency's contention that some of these earnings weren't income — an argument the government...

