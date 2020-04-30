Financial Planners Can't Escape Players' Film Scheme Suit

Law360, London (April 30, 2020, 7:14 PM BST) -- A London judge on Thursday denied a British financial planning firm's bid to ditch negligence claims brought by former soccer players over a failed film tax relief scheme, rejecting its claims that the investors waited too long to file the suit. High Court Judge Christopher Nugee said he denied the summary judgment application filed by Carpenter Rees Ltd. because the financial planning firm had not proven the investors knew as far back as 2012 that they were losing money as a result of the tax schemes but waited until outside a three-year statute of limitations to bring their claims. Instead, the...

