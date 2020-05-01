ECJ Declines To Rule On Pre-EU Hungarian VAT Dispute

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 7:37 PM EDT) -- The European Court of Justice said it lacked jurisdiction to decide whether Hungary should refund value-added tax of nearly €12,000 (now $13,000) for a transaction that occurred before the country joined the European Union in 2004. The right to collect the VAT arose from services performed for global construction company Eurovia in 1998, not when Eurovia received an invoice for the services and paid the tax in 2011 after a lengthy court battle over the price, the court determined Thursday. Eurovia hired a company, which was unnamed in court documents, to help build a communications network in Hungary in 1998, according to court...

