Companies Tap Convertible Debt In Droves Amid Pandemic

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 12:49 PM EDT) -- A breakneck surge in convertible bonds is keeping capital markets practices busy amid the coronavirus pandemic, as more companies find that these hybrid instruments that blend features of debt and stock can be an efficient way to raise cash during volatile times. According to Dealogic, 24 listed U.S. companies raised $13.6 billion from convertible bonds in April. That's a big jump from March, a month in which markets stalled as investors sorted the economic fallout from the pandemic, when only six convertible issuers raised $3.1 billion. "Since then, it has been gangbusters," said Latham & Watkins LLP partner Greg Rodgers, whose...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS