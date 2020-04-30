Bardin Hill Inks 2nd Ch. 11 Deal For Dura Assets

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:53 PM EDT) -- Dura Automotive reported without fanfare late Wednesday a Chapter 11 deal in Delaware to sell most of its North American assets to bankruptcy case lender Bardin Hill Investment Partners LP and The Charlton Group Inc. in exchange for a $5 million debt takeback and assumption of liabilities. Although few details were available Thursday, the asset purchase agreement would transfer stock and most assets of Dura's businesses in the U.S., Canada and Mexico to entities created for the transaction. Specified intellectual property and litigation rights also are part of the deal, among other terms. The North American asset purchase agreement and a...

