Alsup Tells PG&E To Hire Inspectors After Tree-Trimming Fails

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:53 PM EDT) -- U.S. District Judge William Alsup on Wednesday slammed Pacific Gas and Electric Co.'s efforts to keep its distribution and transmission lines in safe condition, ordering the power giant to hire pre- and post-tree-trimming inspectors to ensure the power lines won't spark wildfires. The California federal judge spent much of the order, which modifies PG&E's probation, lambasting the power company over its responsibility for a slew of Golden State wildfires in recent years. He ripped PG&E for its recent inspection work, performed by contractors, that was found by a court-imposed monitor to be inadequate. "Like a broken record," Judge Alsup said, PG&E...

