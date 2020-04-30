Trump Admin Moves To Send Asylum-Seekers To Honduras

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration indicated Thursday that it may soon start sending asylum-seekers at the U.S. border to Honduras, after the U.S. Department of Homeland Security took a step toward enforcing its asylum agreement with the Central American country DHS posted the text of the U.S.'s asylum cooperation agreement with Honduras on Thursday, which will publish in the Federal Register the following day, a required step that paves the way for the agreement to be implemented. The Trump administration signed similar asylum deals with Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala last year. DHS has already begun carrying out its asylum agreement with Guatemala,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS