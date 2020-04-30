Mass. Adviser Defrauded Investors Out Of $10M, Feds Say

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:47 PM EDT) -- Prosecutors in Philadelphia announced Thursday that they filed wire fraud allegations against a Massachusetts investment adviser who allegedly cheated his clients out of more than $10 million and spent those funds on payments for his Audi and his country club and on Red Sox tickets. According to a Thursday statement by the office of U.S. Attorney William M. McSwain, Lee D. Weiss, a 51-year-old resident of Newton, Massachusetts, for years told clients of his firm Family Endowment Partners LP that he was investing on their behalf in private offerings and in a tobacco company in Florida, which no longer exists....

