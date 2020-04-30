Fed. Circ. Revives Uniloc Patent Axed Under Alice In LG Case

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:33 PM EDT) -- Uniloc scored a victory in its patent fight with LG Electronics over wireless communications technology when the Federal Circuit on Thursday overturned a California federal judge's decision that Uniloc's patent was invalid under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision. In a 10-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel reversed U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh's decision last April to invalidate Uniloc's patent for covering the abstract idea of "polling," or requesting information from, a Bluetooth system. Under the high court's 2014 Alice ruling, such ideas are patent-ineligible without an added inventive concept. Uniloc argued on appeal that its patent offered a technical solution...

