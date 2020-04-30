Clothing Seller's 'Nebulous' Plans Sink TM Suit At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- A Thai clothing seller's vague plans to "quickly transition" his business to the U.S. without taking steps to put his plans into motion is not enough for a court to hear his trademark case, the Second Circuit ruled in a published opinion Thursday. A three-judge panel affirmed U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska's decision that the court did not have jurisdiction over Abdul Rehman Karim Saleh's lawsuit seeking to use a "Sulka" trademark that he said was abandoned by its owner. The judge had found that Saleh failed to show "definite intent and apparent ability" to use the mark in the...

