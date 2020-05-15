7 Questions For Covington Disputes Co-Chair Louise Freeman

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 9:07 PM BST) -- Louise Freeman's title at Covington & Burling LLP is officially co-chair of commercial disputes, but getting involved in the firm's women's networks and diversity initiatives also rank high on her agenda. Louise Freeman After spending nine years at King & Wood Mallesons, in January 2017 Freeman joined Covington,, where she found the firm's approach to collaboration particularly attractive. Now, she regularly hosts forums for the firm's female professionals. "All of that really drives a great culture," Freeman told Law360. "I was also genuinely impressed by the number of women in the firm's leadership when I was looking around." Women make up...

