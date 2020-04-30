NH Chemical Standards Shouldn't Be Enjoined, Enviros Say

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:52 PM EDT) -- Green groups on Wednesday urged the New Hampshire Supreme Court to overturn a lower court ruling and let the state enforce drinking and groundwater standards for a few compounds dubbed "forever chemicals." The trial court did not properly consider the public's "substantial interests" in the standards before enjoining them, the Conservation Law Foundation and Natural Resources Defense Council said in an amicus brief supporting the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services. The DES in June published standards for four types of per- and polyfluoroalkyl compounds, or PFAS, but the lower court sided with The 3M Co. and other plaintiffs that oppose...

