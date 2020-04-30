Key Tax Considerations For Secondary Sales Of Private Funds

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- COVID-19 is not only a global health crisis but also an economic crisis. In the coming months, certain fund investors may prefer to seek liquidity options with respect to their investments in order to weather the storm. Perhaps the simplest way for a fund investor to achieve liquidity is by selling its fund interests in the secondary market. The secondary sale accelerates liquidity for an investor before the fund disposes of its underlying investments. Over the last 10 years that market has matured, driven not only by limited partners but by the rise of sophisticated funds and advisers focused on secondary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS