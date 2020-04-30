Modi And 2 Diamond Execs Say No Grounds For Ch. 11 Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Indian billionaire Nirav Modi and a pair of executives in his U.S. jewelry companies told a New York bankruptcy court Thursday that the companies' Chapter 11 trustee does not have standing to sue them in connection with Modi's alleged $2 billion bank fraud scheme. At a phone hearing on Thursday, counsel for Modi, Mihir Bhansali and Ajay Gandhi argued that Firestar Diamond Inc., Fantasy Inc. and A. Jaffe Inc. were not the target of or harmed by Modi's alleged fraud, leaving the Chapter 11 trustee no grounds to bring Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organizations Act claims against them for involving the companies...

