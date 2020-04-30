Sens. Argue New CFPB Lending Rule Invites Discrimination

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:35 PM EDT) -- A group of Democratic senators is urging the head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to rescind a rule issued earlier this month easing mortgage lending reporting requirements under the Home Mortgage Disclosure Act, arguing that the new rules could allow discriminatory lending practices to go "unchecked." The group of 19 senators, including former presidential candidates Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Kamala Harris of California, argued in a letter to bureau Director Kathy Kraninger that the new rules roll back crucial Dodd-Frank protections for minorities and women. "The Consumer Bureau should not use the current public health...

