Andreessen Horowitz Launches New $515M Crypto Fund

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz has doubled down on the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry, announcing Thursday its Crypto Fund II with $515 million set to be deployed focusing on the next generation of payments and decentralized finance companies. Crypto Fund II bolsters an initial $350 million Crypto Fund the firm launched in mid-2018. Andreessen Horowitz's announcement presents an investment thesis that will partly focus on blockchain payments that it says can disrupt legacy systems similar to what "email did to the post office and what [voice over internet protocol] did to long-distance carriers." "Payment blockchains are picking up where Bitcoin left...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS