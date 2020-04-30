Nike Shuts Down 'Just Drew It!' Trademark

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office is refusing to register the phrase "Just Drew It!" as a trademark, ruling that Nike's "Just Do It" slogan is so "exceedingly" famous that it would be an "understatement" to simply call it a strong trademark. A pair of New York City residents wanted to register the "Drew It" phrase as a trademark for apparel, but the USPTO's Trademark Trial and Appeal Board ruled Tuesday that consumers would confuse it with Nike's iconic catchphrase. In doing so, the board offered a detailed explanation of just how famous the "Just Do It" slogan has become since...

