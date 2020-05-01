Jodi Arias Prosecutor Reprimanded For Ethics Violations

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 10:14 PM EDT) -- A former Arizona county prosecutor who oversaw the high-profile murder case against Jodi Arias has been officially reprimanded for breaking ethics rules in three other cases, partially reversing a disciplinary panel's determination that the prosecutor had toed the line, but hadn't crossed it. The Arizona Supreme Court doled out the reprimand on Thursday to Juan Martinez, a former deputy prosecutor in Maricopa County who garnered national attention during the media frenzy around the murder trial against Arias, who was accused of killing her boyfriend in the shower of his Mesa home in 2008. Martinez also has to pay the costs of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS