11th Circ. Revives Fired Technician's Retaliation Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 6:42 PM EDT) -- A federal jury should decide whether a fluid dynamics company retaliated against a technician who complained about race bias by firing him after he refused to waive potential legal claims in exchange for being reinstated from suspension for a workplace violence incident, the Eleventh Circuit ruled Thursday. A three-judge panel upended a March 2018 decision by U.S. District Judge Orinda D. Evans awarding summary judgment to Georgia-based Roper Pump Co. over a claim that it retaliated against former employee Brad Knox in violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act when it fired him, but let stand the trial court's...

