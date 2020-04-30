Fla. Blood Bank Donor Gets Slip-And-Fall Suit Reinstated

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida appellate court on Wednesday revived a suit seeking to hold a blood plasma donation center liable for a donor's slip-and-fall injuries, saying there is a factual dispute as to whether the center had constructive notice of a water hazard in the donor bathroom. A three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District unanimously reversed a summary judgment in favor of the Clearwater-based center, DCI Biologicals Dunedin LLC, and its parent company, BPL Plasma Inc., in a suit alleging the center caused Michael Norman to slip on water in the donor bathroom, resulting in a fall and a broken...

