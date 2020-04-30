Trump Mulls Extending Chinese Tariff Breaks For One Year

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:35 PM EDT) -- After mounting calls for coronavirus relief, the Trump administration said Thursday it is considering extending over 1,000 waivers on tariffs collectively targeting more than $50 billion worth of Chinese goods. The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative is seeking public comment on a proposal to extend two sets of one-year waivers for another year. The exempted products include Chinese plastics, water filtration devices, conveyor belts and motorcycles. The exemptions, which were carved out at separate times last year, currently exclude imports from two rounds of 25% duties that hit $34 billion and $16 billion worth of Chinese goods. But the goods will be...

