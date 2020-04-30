Canadian Pot Co. Unwinds Class Cert. Over Recalled Weed

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:31 PM EDT) -- A Canadian appellate court reversed part of a broad class certification Thursday in a suit against medical cannabis company Organigram Inc. over a batch of recalled marijuana, saying the claims are too individualized to proceed on a class basis. Justice Peter M.S. Bryson, writing for the panel Thursday, said lead plaintiff Dawn Rae Downton's "adverse health claims" were too generic and that the facts pled did not support her claim of unjust enrichment. A lower court judge had certified a class for various claims against Organigram and it's parent company, Organigram Holdings Inc., including negligent design, development and testing; breach of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS