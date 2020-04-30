CIT Won't Rethink Rejecting Duties On Indian Steel Co.

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 4:38 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Court of International Trade formally spared an Indian steel company from anti-dumping duties on Thursday, rejecting a bid from U.S. producers to reconsider its decision. CIT Judge Gary S. Katzmann ruled last year that the U.S. Department of Commerce unfairly penalized Goodluck India Ltd. with a steep anti-dumping duty after the company notified the government of minor errors in its sales data submitted during the course of the duty investigation. Judge Katzmann viewed the oversight as a minor error and directed Commerce to accept Goodluck's revised data and assign them a 0% duty rate. The agency complied, under protest,...

