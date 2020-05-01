SocGen Can't Challenge Italian Tax, Top EU Court Says

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:52 PM EDT) -- The European Union's top court has ruled against Societe Generale in the French bank's challenge of an Italian tax on financial trades involving derivatives, finding the measure can apply to foreign transactions if the underlying securities are based in Italy. EU law doesn't prevent member countries from taxing foreign businesses that trade derivative financial instruments if the underlying securities are based in that jurisdiction, according to the Thursday ruling from the European Court of Justice's Second Chamber. In ruling that Italy's measure "does not appear to contain discrimination," the court found that both domestic and foreign companies are subject to the...

