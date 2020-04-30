Del. Justices Allow Nixing Of Biopharma Officer Salary Suit

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The Delaware Supreme Court upheld a trial court decision tossing an investor suit against Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. over allegedly excessive board salaries, agreeing Thursday that there were procedural flaws relating to a presuit litigation demand rejected by the company's board. A three-justice panel said that after considering briefs and the Chancery Court record, it determined it should affirm Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick's October decision to toss stockholder John Solak's suit against the biopharmaceutical company and its directors. In her decision, Vice Chancellor McCormick took issue a letter Solak sent Ultragenyx before filing his suit requesting that the board take action to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS