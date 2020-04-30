Canadian Beauty Line Draws Suit Over 'Natural' Products

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Canadian beauty and skin care company falsely advertised its products as natural when they contained synthetic chemicals and ingredients, according to a proposed class action lawsuit filed in Pennsylvania federal court Wednesday. The suit claimed that Ontario-based MAV Beauty Brands had marketed its "Renpure" line of shampoos, conditioners, body washes, lotions and other beauty products as natural, and charged consumers a higher price for such goods, but they actually contained artificially and chemically derived ingredients as well. "In an attempt to capitalize on consumer demand for health-focused and 'natural' personal care products, defendant sells its Renpure Plant Based brand of...

