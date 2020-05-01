Switch Investors Can't Switch Out Class Leads

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 2:56 PM EDT) -- A Nevada federal magistrate judge won't let a proposed class of investors replace their lead plaintiff in a case accusing technology infrastructure company Switch of misleading them with a registration statement in advance of its 2017 initial public offering. In an order issued Wednesday, U.S. Magistrate Judge Cam Ferenbach denied a request by the Switch shareholders to pull lead plaintiff Oscar Farach from his role in the suit and to withdraw both Farach and a second plaintiff, Christian Avera, as proposed class representatives in the matter. The magistrate judge specified in his order that if a pending motion for judgment on...

