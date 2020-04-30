DOJ Cuts $100M Deal In Oncology Antitrust Probe

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:36 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice announced late Thursday that a major southwest Florida oncology group will pay $100 million to resolve criminal allegations that it conspired with competitors to divvy up cancer treatments in the area, the first in an ongoing oncology market allocation probe. Florida Cancer Specialists & Research Institute LLC copped to a single felony antitrust charge under a deferred prosecution agreement, the DOJ said. The Fort Myers-based company, which DOJ antitrust chief Makan Delrahim described as one of the country's largest independent oncology groups, also inked a civil antitrust settlement with the Florida attorney general requiring it to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS