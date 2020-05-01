Davis Polk Wants Ex-Associate's Racial Bias Suit Trimmed

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:05 PM EDT) -- Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP has urged a New York federal judge to pare down a black former associate's suit claiming he was mistreated and eventually fired because of his race, telling the court his "deficient performance" was the only reason he was asked to leave the firm. In its Thursday motion to dismiss, Davis Polk said that senior lawyers at the firm had noticed "similar, and increasingly troubling, problems" with Kaloma Cardwell's performance during his three years there. Ultimately, the evidence "will show uniformly that plaintiff's deficient performance was the only reason he was asked to seek other employment," the...

