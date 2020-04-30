Squire Patton Boggs Latest Firm To Cancel Summer Program

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 7:05 PM EDT) -- Squire Patton Boggs LLP has decided to cancel its summer associate program in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the firm confirmed on Thursday. Squire Patton told Law360 that it has chosen not to hold the nine-week program in 2020, but that it plans to provide job offers to all participants and will pay a stipend in place of the usual salary. It will also host online information sessions for participants. "The health and safety of our people, including our summer associates, is our main priority during these uncertain times," a spokesperson for the firm said in an email. "As such,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS