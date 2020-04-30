Defective Hemp Seeds Cost Calif. Farm $17M, Suit Says

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A California hemp grower has accused a broker and seed supplier of selling it useless seeds that failed to meet promised germination rates and gender ratios, losing the farm as much as $17 million. GX Farms told a California federal court Wednesday that Colorado supplier H.E.M.P. Group, called HEMP in the complaint, and a broker known only as "Jay Mr. Nice Guy" shipped it seeds that ultimately germinated at roughly half the promised 99% rate. Half of the seeds were also allegedly male, making them worthless for CBD hemp production. "HEMP's product has damaged GX Farms' harvest," the farm said. "As...

