Latham Steers As Biotech Firm's $56M IPO Tops Range

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 2:41 PM EDT) -- Lyra Therapeutics Inc. started trading Friday after raising $56 million in an initial public offering steered by Latham & Watkins LLP that saw the life sciences company price at the top of its expected range. Massachusetts-based Lyra priced 3.5 million shares at $16 apiece, the high end of its expected range of $14 to $16. Lyra is a clinical-stage therapeutics company focused on developing treatments for ear, nose and throat diseases. Lyra's shares are trading under the symbol LYRA on the Nasdaq, where they opened at $21 on Friday. The company could raise additional funds from the offering if the underwriters...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS