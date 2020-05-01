Don't Miss It: CMS, Paul Weiss Guide Week's Hot Deals

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:29 PM EDT) -- With so much mergers and acquisitions news this week, you may have missed several deals announced in the last several days helmed by firms such as CMS and Paul Weiss. Here, Law360 recaps the ones you may have missed. CMS Counsels Octopus Energy on £300M Investment by Origin Australia's Origin Energy has agreed to inject more than £300 million ($376.6 million) into CMS-advised Octopus Energy over the course of the next three years in an investment that values the U.K. sustainable energy firm at upwards of £1 billion, the companies said Thursday. The deal sees Origin acquiring a 20% stake in Octopus,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS