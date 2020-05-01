Philly Firm Wants $47M Arbitration Malpractice Case Axed

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:13 PM EDT) -- Sidkoff Pincus & Green PC and a second Philadelphia-area law firm accused an ex-client on Thursday of lobbing a $47 million malpractice suit at them as "leverage" to try to avoid their attempts to collect millions in fees after representing him in a dispute over his firing from Morgan Stanley. In preliminary objections filed in the Philadelphia County Court of Common Pleas, Sidkoff Pincus & Green and the Law Office of Debra Speyer said ex-client Stephen Todd Walker's claims that the firms botched an arbitration with Morgan Stanley were nothing more than a bargaining chip to use in his fight over...

