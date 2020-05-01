Cannabis Co. 4Front Ventures Nets $22M In New Funding

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 5:49 PM EDT) -- Cannabis producer and dispensary operator 4Front Ventures on Friday announced it had secured $22 million in additional funding after selling off retail licenses in two states, a move the company said would make it cash flow-positive by the second half of the year. The sale of retail licenses in Pennsylvania and Maryland is expected to bring in $18 million in cash, a precondition for an additional $4 million infusion by a group of investors led by Navy Capital. 4Front added that it will use the funds to prepay $10 million of outstanding debt to cannabis investor Gotham Green Partners. 4Front said...

