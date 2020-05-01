Graubard Miller Guides CBD-Focused SPAC To $150M IPO

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:24 PM EDT) -- Special-purpose acquisition company Collective Growth Corp. began trading shares Friday following its Graubard Miller-guided $150 million initial public offering, and said it will use the funds to help combine with a business potentially in the CBD industry. Austin, Texas-based Collective Growth said Thursday it priced 15 million units at $10 each and the underwriters have a 45-day option to buy an additional 2.25 million units. Its shares trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol CGROU. Special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, also known as blank-check companies, are shell entities that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire a business and take...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS