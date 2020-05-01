Microsoft Scores PTAB Win Over 3 Computer Tech Patents

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 4:09 PM EDT) -- Microsoft has won another round in its patent war with a company that unsuccessfully tried to use the St. Regis Mohawk tribe's sovereign immunity status to escape review of its computer patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. In decisions issued Thursday, the PTAB struck down each of the challenged claims in three FG SRC LLC patents relating to multiprocessing systems, finding them to be invalid as anticipated or obvious over a combination of earlier publications. FG SRC is the parent company of SRC Labs LLC, which had assigned the patents to the St. Regis Mohawk tribe. But after the PTAB...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS