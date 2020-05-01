Florida Sawmill Opens Ch. 11 In Del. With Over $100M Debt

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Law360 (May 1, 2020, 10:21 AM EDT) -- North Florida sawmill Klausner Lumber One LLC sought Chapter 11 protection in Delaware with more than $100 million in debt early Friday, making the regional construction wood supplier the latest casualty of the sharp economic contraction brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.The company, capable of producing 350 million board feet of southern yellow pine annually, is an affiliate of Klausner Holding USA, itself a holding of Austria's KNB GmbH, which is 100% owned by nondebtor Alpha Privatstiftung.A resolution of the Florida mill's board filed with Klausner's initial bankruptcy court petition did not provide details of the operation's finances, but said that "as a result of the company's current financial situation, it appears that it is necessary to file for reorganization of the company."News and trade publications have been reporting a number of construction wood supplier shutdowns and cutbacks across the United States and Canada in recent weeks.The case is In re: Klausner Lumber One LLC, case number 1:20-bk-11033, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware --Editing by Katherine Rautenberg.

